Durban woman bags R39 million Lotto with R10 quick pick

Durban: The winner of the R39 million Lotto jackpot, a woman from Durban, has come forward to claim her winnings. National lottery operation Ithuba said the woman won R39,912, 562.40 from the April 30 draw.

She played via the FNB Banking App, with a R10 quick pick. The winner told Ithuba that she planned on travelling and investing in her children’s future with this ‘life-changing jackpot“. “As a regular Lotto and PowerBall player, this is my first time winning such a significant amount. We are extremely grateful and excited,” said the winner.

The Durban woman enjoys reading and watching TV in her spare time. She said she spent about R20 a month and would continue playing. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

