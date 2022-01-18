Durbanites expect delays as truck overturns on N2 spilling 40 000 litres of paraffin

Durban: Motorists are urged to plan their trips as major traffic delays are expected following a paraffin spillage on the N2 highway just after midnight. According to Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, a truck carrying over 40 000 litres of paraffin overturned on the N2 southbound, near Queen Nandi Drive.

The freeway was closed to traffic. However, by 8am on Tuesday, only the fast lane was still closed as workers were still cleaning up. Sewpersad said despite the freeway now being open, there were major traffic delays on all major routes, including the M19, M4 Ruth First Highway, Inanda Road, M41 and R102.

“We are now dealing with accidents on the diversion routes. “We are appealing to motorists to use alternate routes, plan their trips and exercise extreme caution and patience. “There is a huge backlog of traffic and it will take some time before traffic is flowing smoothly again.”

Sewpersad said the cause of the accident would be investigated. According to Garrith Jamieson, ALS Paramedics Medical Service arrived on the scene to find that a truck had, overturned crossing the median and colliding with a biker and another vehicle. “The biker sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required.”