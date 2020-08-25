E-hailing driver and passenger shot in vehicle

Cape Town - A man believed to be an e-hailing cab service driver was shot and killed, and his passenger was wounded, after they came under attack in Vrygrond, in Muizenberg, at the weekend.

Both males were discovered by police at the scene and were transported to a nearby health-care facility for further medical treatment. However, the driver succumbed to his wounds.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said they were investigating.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Trevor Siljeur Road, Vrygrond, are under investigation. According to reports, police arrived on the scene and discovered two males, aged 25 and 30, who had sustained gunshot wounds while sitting inside an e-hailing vehicle. Both victims were transported to nearby health-care facilities. The 30-year-old later succumbed to his wounds. A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered for investigation at Muizenberg SAPS. No arrests have been made at this stage,” said Majikela.

The manager for Bolt in South Africa, Gareth Taylor, has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.