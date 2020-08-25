E-hailing driver and passenger shot in vehicle
Cape Town - A man believed to be an e-hailing cab service driver was shot and killed, and his passenger was wounded, after they came under attack in Vrygrond, in Muizenberg, at the weekend.
Both males were discovered by police at the scene and were transported to a nearby health-care facility for further medical treatment. However, the driver succumbed to his wounds.
Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said they were investigating.
“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Trevor Siljeur Road, Vrygrond, are under investigation. According to reports, police arrived on the scene and discovered two males, aged 25 and 30, who had sustained gunshot wounds while sitting inside an e-hailing vehicle. Both victims were transported to nearby health-care facilities. The 30-year-old later succumbed to his wounds. A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered for investigation at Muizenberg SAPS. No arrests have been made at this stage,” said Majikela.
The manager for Bolt in South Africa, Gareth Taylor, has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.
“Our high-priority team was alerted to investigate the matter further and is engaging with the Muizenberg SAPS. As of 4pm on Monday, August 24, 2020, Bolt is yet to receive any confirmation of the driver’s details, and so is unable to confirm if the victim was a driver registered on the Bolt platform. Bolt condemns violence of any form directed towards e-hailing drivers and passengers because it believes every South African has the right to earn a living and move around without risk of harm, intimidation, coercion, or fear of death or injury. We also share information from Namola, and other sources, about danger hot spots with drivers, and drivers can decline a trip if they are concerned about the safety of the location,” said Taylor.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact investigating officer Felicia Johnson, at 082 469 7532 or 021 787 9022, alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.