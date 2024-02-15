Eastern Cape SAPS applicants warned of scam

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape has warned residents about a conman pretending to be a job recruiter. Every year thousands of hopeful applicants apply for a position within the SAPS around the country.

The SAPS in the OR Tambo District is warning applicants who have already applied for a vacancy within the SAPS to be wary of the conman misleading them by promising employment with the police in exchange for financial compensation. Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Welile Matyolo said it has come to their attention that applicants were being contacted telephonically. Applicants are then requested to deposit money with the promise of employment in the SAPS.

“The SAPS will never ask for money from applicants, whether they are successful or not in their application, neither does the SAPS sub-contract with anyone in respect of the recruitment processes,” Matyolo said. If they should receive a call or are suspicious about anyone contacting them, applicants are requested to personally visit or call the SAPS’ Human Resource or recruitment officers at the PRD building on the 10th floor. Applicants are advised to take along their South African identity document.