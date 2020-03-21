Eastern Cape's first coronavirus patient placed in quarantine

The Eastern Cape provincial government activated its coronavirus treatment protocols on Saturday after recording its first case of the Covid-19 virus, Premier Lubabalo Mabuyane said. Part of the protocol is quarantining and treating the patient. Mabuyane confirmed a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in the province. According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's announcement, a 28-year-old female who had recently travelled to Germany became the Eastern Cape's first confirmed case of the virus.

Mabuyane said they were also tracing all the people that had physical contact with the woman so that they can be tested for the virus.

"We are now at a point where all of us must be extra careful and intensify the implementation of prevention measures," Mabuyane said.

He also wished the patient speedy recovery.

"We wish the entire medical team that will be working the patient the best of luck," Mabuyane said.

He said their facilities are ready to provide medical treatment to the patient, and members of the public must not panic but must implement every precautionary measure that has been communicated to prevent the spread of this virus.

The confirmed case comes a day after Mabuyane and Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, conducted a site visit to the National Health Laboratory Services facility in East London and Frere Hospital, one of the facilities that have been identified to be used for quarantine by the province.

Mabuyane and Gomba confirmed they activated all structures of government to coordinate the province’s intervention to the pandemic and said they were working with all sectors in the province to synchronise their response to protect the people of the province.