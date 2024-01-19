A call for urgent optimism for South Africa’s education

OPINION: With teachers, parents, and government each assuming responsibility for their critical roles, the path to improvement is surprisingly simple, writes Alison Scott. Following the release of South Africa’s matriculation results, a familiar narrative of the educational sector’s challenges has flooded the media covering grievances about leadership, management, and the systemic failures that hinder the majority of our children.

Experts dissected statistics on dropouts, budget cuts, and the shortage of skilled educators. Amidst this, pockets of excellence in independent and corporate schools rightly boasted their successes. However, for those with urgent optimism, the solution is remarkably straightforward. Three Points of Willpower for Immediate Improvement

– Teachers Must Show Up The cornerstone lies in teachers simply showing up and executing what they are trained to do. No elaborate programs or additional resources are required. A committed, passionate teacher with a genuine love for their students can be the catalyst for changing lives.

The key is to channel the capacity to make a difference through hard work, dedication, and a sense of purpose toward their calling. – Parents Must Take Ownership Parents must roll up their sleeves and actively participate in their children’s education. The transformative power lies in their involvement beyond drop-offs.

Engaging with school governing bodies, reinforcing discipline, supporting school leadership, and creating a culture of sanctity within the school space are vital. Raising children with respect, a strong work ethic, and kindness contributes to shaping a positive learning environment. – Government Must Take Responsibility

Government departments, with the highest GDP spend per child ratio globally, need to prioritise safeguarding children’s education. This involves developing a robust pipeline for young teachers, continuous training for qualified educators, and a commitment to lifelong learning. Transparency, teacher proficiency assessments, and fair employee practices are crucial. Teacher de-unionisation and recognition as professionals will strengthen the workforce on the ground.

Immediate Actions for Long-Term Impact – Retaining experienced teachers beyond the age of sixty-three to address a future shortage. – Prioritising teaching as a career choice for young adults through initiatives like NSFAS.

– Expanding higher education opportunities rapidly in the private sector. – Enhancing the efficiency of SACE to fulfil its intended role as a verification body. – Broadening UMALUSI’s focus to quality control in state schools, not just independent ones.

– Incentivising taxpayers supporting private school fees for their children. With teachers, parents, and government each assuming responsibility for their critical roles, the path to improvement is surprisingly simple. Let’s collectively show up, take ownership, and foster a collaborative commitment to transforming South Africa’s educational landscape. * Alison Scott is the principal at Bellavista School.