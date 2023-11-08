Eastern Cape education department ordered to pay back employee who paid for university after bursary promise

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) has ordered the education department in the Eastern Cape to reimburse an employee who used her own money to pay Rhodes University after the department failed to pay for her tuition fees through a bursary. A.Human is employed by the department as an Education Psychologist.

She furthered her studies through Rhodes University after receiving a bursary from the department. In 2022, the department failed to settle her fees for that year and she ended up paying the institution R20,334 as interest had accumulated, however, she only sought a refund of R20,000. She approached the ELRC after facing challenges with getting the money back from the department.

She argued that it was an unfair labour practice and was unfairly treated regarding the bursary benefits. The department did not contest her application and agreed to pay her back the money she used to settle the fees. The department has been ordered to pay her before November, 30.