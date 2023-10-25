Education Department in Gauteng launches investigation after pupils filmed bunking class

The Department of Education in Gauteng said it has launched an investigation after a video went viral of a group of school pupils bunking class went viral on Tuesday. The pupils attend President High School in Ridgeway, Johannesburg.

The MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane said his department was aware of the video circulating on social media platforms. In the video, seen by IOL, boys and girls can be seen coming out of two rooms fully dressed in their school uniforms. The video alleges the pupils use the house as their "mini-brothel".

“The matter was reported following the school receiving a concerning call from a resident in the Lion Ridge Complex, stating that pupils from President High School were allegedly bunking at a house in the complex. “In response to this report, officials from the school promptly visited the complex and, upon arrival, were informed by security personnel that Mondeor police had already collected the pupils,” Chiloane said. The department said it is taking this matter seriously, and through the school, an investigation has been launched and the necessary disciplinary hearings have been held against all affected pupils in accordance with its policies.

“We uphold the importance of maintaining discipline and ensuring that our pupils adhere to the rules and regulations of the school. As such, we are displeased with the behaviour of these pupils, as shown in the video footage. ”Pupils must always be wary of negative behaviour which might implicate their future. We are working diligently to address this issue and prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” Chiloane said. [email protected]