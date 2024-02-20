Got student debt? UCT council approves concessions for student fee debt exceeding R10,000

The University of Cape Town (UCT) Council has approved a concession for student fee debt, following a recent special council meeting. The university’s management and the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) tabled a joint proposal around the student fee debt.

The joint proposal was to address the student fee debt issues for students with outstanding balances of over R10,000. “UCT already has in place a Council-approved policy that allows students with a debt of less than R10,000 to register. Further measures already in place include the 2023 fee debt appeals process and the grace period process. “On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, UCT Council deliberated on a joint proposal by management and the SRC seeking approval for a framework to grant concessions to students with fee debt exceeding R10,000. Council approved this proposal,” UCT spokesperson, Elijah Moholola said.

He said the proposal is a result of extensive engagements between university management and the SRC over a number of weeks. “While recognising the importance of financial sustainability, the proposal aims to balance responsible financial resource management with promoting access to higher education and addressing social justice concerns,” Moholola said. The university also stated for students to be eligible for further concessions, students who were registered at the university in 2023 and wished to continue this academic year must:

– Meet academic requirements for continued studies in 2024 – Be a South African citizen or a permanent resident – Be undergraduates or postgraduates pursuing professional qualifications

– Further criteria apply in respect to the total outstanding debt according to various bands, the university said. Students will have to meet the following criteria in each band: – students with a debt of between R10,000 and R50,000

– students with a debt of between R50,000 and R100,000 who are on track to qualify in 2024 or who have had no previous concessions – students with a debt of between R100,000 and R200,000 who are on N+1 or on track to qualify in 2024 and have not had previous concessions – students with a debt over R200,000 who are on track to qualify in 2024 and have had no previous concessions

– students with confirmed full funding for 2024 Students eligible for the concession are said to be receiving communication directly from the university’s fees office on the next steps. “Management and the SRC tabled this framework as a balanced approach to addressing student debt challenges while protecting the university’s financial stability. Students will be expected to sign acknowledgement of debt forms and have repayment plans in place.