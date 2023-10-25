Report reveals overcrowding and infrastructure crisis in Eastern Cape schools, almost 170 pupils in one classroom

A recent report by the Public Protector has unveiled the shocking state and overcrowding of some schools in the Eastern Cape, including Loyiso Senior Secondary School which, at the time of investigation, had up to 164 learners crammed into one classroom. In a report titled, “Inadequate and/or lack of provision of essential services and basic infrastructure by various organs of state in certain villages within the province of Eastern Cape”, PP Kholeka Gcaleka found substantial complaints against provincial education department to be true.

At the time of the on-site investigation in 2021, the PP found that in Loyiso Senior Secondary School, there were 121 Grade 8 learners crammed into one classroom, Grade 9 had 116 pupils, and Grade 10 had 164 learners in one classroom. Loyiso Senior Secondary School had no administration block, library, laboratory for science components and no hall to accommodate learners during examinations. About 17 educators shared one staff room, which was also used as a kitchen and photocopying room. That staff room was found to have visible cracked walls, leaking ceilings and a broken door.

The network connection was totally absent and resulted in poor performance as the recent academic years were characterised by learners having to use gadgets due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The PP further found that the conditions of pit latrine toilets at another EC school, Cancele Primary School were appalling and there were only four toilets for the entire school at the time of inspection. “The poor condition of the schools concerned pose a serious risk to the well-being and lives of the learners and educators alike. Furthermore, the overcrowding has a negative impact on the quality of teaching and learning as it might be a challenge for the educators to give every learner the attention required,” the PP found.

As of July this year, the PP said the EC education department provided five prefabricated classrooms to Loyiso Secondary and contractors were busy on building ablution facilities at Cancele Junior. “Notwithstanding the significant strides and commendable improvements made by the ECDoE at Loyiso Senior Secondary School, Cancele Primary school and in other schools in the province, it is evident that basic and essential infrastructure such as ablution and sanitation facilities are still lacking in a number of schools within the EC province,” Gcaleka said. She further found that 196 schools lacked sanitation flush toilets, only 30 schools were already embarking on a sanitation flush programme and the tender for this project closed in July.