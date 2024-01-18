South Africa makes list of toughest education systems in the world

Compiling the list of the Top 10 Toughest Education Systems in the World, MastersDegree.net took into account factors like the education system’s structure, the country’s most challenging exam, tertiary education attainment, the most popular degree, the prevalence of stress among students, the acceptance rate of the best college in that country, and average national IQ scores. The list does not have any particular order but, out of the ten countries listed, South Africa had the lowest national average IQ scores at 69, with both Taiwan and Japan leaps ahead at 106.5.

South Africa had the lowest national average IQ scores at 69. With an average IQ of 69, South Africa faces cognitive challenges that may impact various facets of societal development. The contrast with global counterparts underscores the need for targeted interventions. Japan, although boasting one of the highest average IQ’s in the world, also has one of the most stressful educational systems with around 84.0% of male students and 95.1% of female students experiencing high levels of stress due to academic expectations. South Africa follows a 7-2-3-3 system with students going through 7 years of primary school education, followed by 2 years of lower secondary education, then 3 years of upper secondary education, and 3 years of optional tertiary education.

The NSC exams, or "matric", serve as a vital assessment, marking the end of twelve years of formal education. Their significance lies in gauging the overall health of the education system, employing a decentralised approach since the democratic transition in 1996. With 58.2% of females and 41.8% of males experiencing mental distress, South Africa grapples with the mental well-being of its students. Stress levels highlight the challenges embedded in the academic journey. Despite preferences for degrees in Business, Economics, and Health, South Africa's gross tertiary enrolment ratio hovered around 25.24% in 2021, reflecting the need for increased access to higher education.

The University of Cape Town, for example, has an acceptance rate of around 50%. This means that just half of those who apply for a place at the prestigious institution actually get in. China's 6-3-3-4 structure leads students from 6 years of elementary school to 3 years each of middle and high school, culminating in 4 years at university or 2 to 3 years at a junior college. Although China boasts an average IQ of 104.10, reflecting its emphasis on a rigorous education system, 67.50% of students experience moderate to high stress, which showcases the demanding nature of its education.

The United States follows a K-12-4 structure, encompassing 13 years of formal education. With an average IQ of 98, the US faces its own educational challenges, including stress affecting 67% of American students. The American Graduate Record Examination (GRE) serves as a rigorous entry point for graduate programs in the US, emphasising the competitiveness of its educational landscape. While South Africa faces unique challenges, such as historical inequalities, it can draw insights from global counterparts such as China, to improve its overall education system.