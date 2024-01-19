Independent Online
Independent Online | News
Independent Online

Friday, January 19, 2024

South Africa’s most expensive private schools in 2024

Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal. File Picture

Hilton College in KwaZulu-Natal. File Picture

Published 2h ago

Private schools in South Africa have hiked fees for 2024, with at least six schools now charging more than R350,000 a year for boarding and tuition. Excluding uniform, stationary and extramural activities.

Hilton College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands retains its title as the most expensive school in the country, with its annual fees, which only include tuition and boarding at R397,660 for 2024 – up 7.5% from last year.

In 2014, Hilton College was the only school priced over R200,000 for boarding and tuition. In 2024, Hilton College will have almost doubled this figure.

In 2024, six elite schools now exceed R350,000 for tuition and boarding – a title Hilton College held alone in 2023. MichaelHouse, St Andrew’s College in Makhanda, Roedean School for Girls, St John’s College, and Kearsney College have joined the high-flyers club with fees at a cool R350,000.

2022 marked the first time a private school in South Africa passed the R200,000 mark for day school learners. In 2024, there are now three, with Kearsney College now charging R240,900 for tuition – followed by St John’s College (R206,768) and Roedean School for Girls (R203,607) in Johannesburg.

For boarding schools, a similar pattern was seen, with an average increase of around 7.3% and the upper end at 7.1%.

The price hikes are higher than inflation in 2023, which ended the year at 5.5% in November, which could be a concern for those entering into the new year under the financial strain experienced in 2023.

These are the top 5 most expensive boarding schools and day schools in South Africa in 2024.

Figures are derived from the respective school websites and reflect costs for grade 12.

BusinessTech has published a more extensive list here.

Boarding schools

Hilton College

Location: Hilton, KZN

2023 fees: R369,920

2024 fees: R397,660

Percentage Increase: 7.5%

MichaelHouse

Location: Balgowan, KZN

2023 fees: R347,680

2024 fees: R368,000

Percentage Increase: 5.8%

St Andrew’s College

Location: Makhanda, EC

2023 fees: R340,869

2024 fees: R363,879

Percentage Increase: 6.8%

Roedean School for Girls

Location: Johannesburg, GP

2023 fees: R338,428

2024 fees: R360,087

Percentage Increase: 6.4%

St John’s College

Location: Johannesburg, GP

2023 fees: R331,091

2024 fees: R352,612

Percentage Increase: 6.5%

Kearsney College

Location: Botha’s Hill, KZN

2023 fees: R326,480

2024 fees: R350,130

Percentage Increase: 7.2%

Day schools

Kearsney College

Location: Botha’s Hill, KZN

2023 fees: R224,620

2024 fees: R240,900

Percentage Increase: 7.3%

St John’s College

Location: Johannesburg, GP

2023 fees: R194,148

2024 fees: R206,768

Percentage Increase: 6.5%

Roedean School for Girls

Location: Johannesburg, GP

2023 fees: R191,181

2024 fees: R203,607

Percentage Increase: 6.5%

Bishops College

Location: Cape Town, WC

2023 fees: R185,020

2024 fees: R199,650

Percentage Increase: 7.9%

St Mary’s, Waverly

Location: Johannesburg, GP

2023 fees: R176,640

2024 fees: R189,880

Percentage Increase: 7.5%

Related Topics:

educationschoolDepartment of Basic EducationSouth AfricaschoolsBackToSchool