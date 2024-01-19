South Africa’s most expensive private schools in 2024

Private schools in South Africa have hiked fees for 2024, with at least six schools now charging more than R350,000 a year for boarding and tuition. Excluding uniform, stationary and extramural activities. Hilton College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands retains its title as the most expensive school in the country, with its annual fees, which only include tuition and boarding at R397,660 for 2024 – up 7.5% from last year.

In 2014, Hilton College was the only school priced over R200,000 for boarding and tuition. In 2024, Hilton College will have almost doubled this figure. In 2024, six elite schools now exceed R350,000 for tuition and boarding – a title Hilton College held alone in 2023. MichaelHouse, St Andrew’s College in Makhanda, Roedean School for Girls, St John’s College, and Kearsney College have joined the high-flyers club with fees at a cool R350,000. 2022 marked the first time a private school in South Africa passed the R200,000 mark for day school learners. In 2024, there are now three, with Kearsney College now charging R240,900 for tuition – followed by St John’s College (R206,768) and Roedean School for Girls (R203,607) in Johannesburg.

For boarding schools, a similar pattern was seen, with an average increase of around 7.3% and the upper end at 7.1%. The price hikes are higher than inflation in 2023, which ended the year at 5.5% in November, which could be a concern for those entering into the new year under the financial strain experienced in 2023. These are the top 5 most expensive boarding schools and day schools in South Africa in 2024.

Figures are derived from the respective school websites and reflect costs for grade 12. BusinessTech has published a more extensive list here. Boarding schools Hilton College

Location: Hilton, KZN 2023 fees: R369,920 2024 fees: R397,660

Percentage Increase: 7.5% MichaelHouse Location: Balgowan, KZN

2023 fees: R347,680 2024 fees: R368,000 Percentage Increase: 5.8%

St Andrew’s College Location: Makhanda, EC 2023 fees: R340,869

2024 fees: R363,879 Percentage Increase: 6.8% Roedean School for Girls

Location: Johannesburg, GP 2023 fees: R338,428 2024 fees: R360,087

Percentage Increase: 6.4% St John’s College Location: Johannesburg, GP

2023 fees: R331,091 2024 fees: R352,612 Percentage Increase: 6.5%

Kearsney College Location: Botha’s Hill, KZN 2023 fees: R326,480

2024 fees: R350,130 Percentage Increase: 7.2% Day schools Kearsney College

Location: Botha’s Hill, KZN 2023 fees: R224,620 2024 fees: R240,900

Percentage Increase: 7.3% St John’s College Location: Johannesburg, GP

2023 fees: R194,148 2024 fees: R206,768 Percentage Increase: 6.5%

Roedean School for Girls Location: Johannesburg, GP 2023 fees: R191,181

2024 fees: R203,607 Percentage Increase: 6.5% Bishops College

Location: Cape Town, WC 2023 fees: R185,020 2024 fees: R199,650

Percentage Increase: 7.9% St Mary’s, Waverly Location: Johannesburg, GP