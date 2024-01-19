South Africa’s most expensive private schools in 2024

Private schools in South Africa have hiked fees for 2024, with at least six schools now charging more than R350,000 a year for boarding and tuition. Excluding uniform, stationary and extramural activities.
Hilton College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands retains its title as the most expensive school in the country, with its annual fees, which only include tuition and boarding at R397,660 for 2024 – up 7.5% from last year.
In 2014, Hilton College was the only school priced over R200,000 for boarding and tuition. In 2024, Hilton College will have almost doubled this figure.
In 2024, six elite schools now exceed R350,000 for tuition and boarding – a title Hilton College held alone in 2023. MichaelHouse, St Andrew’s College in Makhanda, Roedean School for Girls, St John’s College, and Kearsney College have joined the high-flyers club with fees at a cool R350,000.
2022 marked the first time a private school in South Africa passed the R200,000 mark for day school learners. In 2024, there are now three, with Kearsney College now charging R240,900 for tuition – followed by St John’s College (R206,768) and Roedean School for Girls (R203,607) in Johannesburg.
For boarding schools, a similar pattern was seen, with an average increase of around 7.3% and the upper end at 7.1%.
The price hikes are higher than inflation in 2023, which ended the year at 5.5% in November, which could be a concern for those entering into the new year under the financial strain experienced in 2023.
These are the top 5 most expensive boarding schools and day schools in South Africa in 2024.
Figures are derived from the respective school websites and reflect costs for grade 12.
BusinessTech has published a more extensive list here.
Boarding schools
Hilton College
Location: Hilton, KZN
2023 fees: R369,920
2024 fees: R397,660
Percentage Increase: 7.5%
MichaelHouse
Location: Balgowan, KZN
2023 fees: R347,680
2024 fees: R368,000
Percentage Increase: 5.8%
St Andrew’s College
Location: Makhanda, EC
2023 fees: R340,869
2024 fees: R363,879
Percentage Increase: 6.8%
Roedean School for Girls
Location: Johannesburg, GP
2023 fees: R338,428
2024 fees: R360,087
Percentage Increase: 6.4%
St John’s College
Location: Johannesburg, GP
2023 fees: R331,091
2024 fees: R352,612
Percentage Increase: 6.5%
Kearsney College
Location: Botha’s Hill, KZN
2023 fees: R326,480
2024 fees: R350,130
Percentage Increase: 7.2%
Day schools
Kearsney College
Location: Botha’s Hill, KZN
2023 fees: R224,620
2024 fees: R240,900
Percentage Increase: 7.3%
St John’s College
Location: Johannesburg, GP
2023 fees: R194,148
2024 fees: R206,768
Percentage Increase: 6.5%
Roedean School for Girls
Location: Johannesburg, GP
2023 fees: R191,181
2024 fees: R203,607
Percentage Increase: 6.5%
Bishops College
Location: Cape Town, WC
2023 fees: R185,020
2024 fees: R199,650
Percentage Increase: 7.9%
St Mary’s, Waverly
Location: Johannesburg, GP
2023 fees: R176,640
2024 fees: R189,880
Percentage Increase: 7.5%