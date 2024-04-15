Two teenage boys drown in Hennops River during school excursion

Two Gauteng learners from the Daveyton Skills School in Benoni drowned in the Hennops River near Centurion during a school excursion on Monday afternoon. Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Thabo Mabaso said they received a call after 3pm about drowning incident.

“Emergency Services arrived on the scene to find that two boys aged between 13 years and 16 years of age had drowned. It is alleged that the boys were engaged in a water activity as part of a school excursion,’’ Mabaso said. He added that their bodies were recovered by the South African Police Services (SAPS) divers and were declared dead by paramedics on the scene. “Circumstances leading to the drowning incident remain a subject of investigation by the SAPS,” Mabaso added.

SAPS members were not immediately available to comment on the incident. In January, in a similar incident, Latoya Temilton, a Grade 7 learner from Laerskool Queenswood, drowned while on a leadership camp at the Wag ‘n Bietjie Resort in Witkoppen. A law firm probing her death has advised her parents to charge the school principal and teachers for failing to care for the learner while in their care.