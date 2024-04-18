Unisa probes over 1,400 cases of cheating in online exams

The University of South Africa (Unisa) said it was investigating over 1,400 cases of cheating and plagiarising by students in online examinations. The university’s online system picked up possible copying and sharing of information amongst students.

This is despite the outcry from students that the online invigilator application was malfunctioning and causing delays during their exams. Briefing the media on Wednesday in Pretoria, Unisa’s vice chancellor for institutional development, Ramagoai Magano, said disciplinary measures relating to the dishonesty of students in the exams were under way. He added that some of the students were served with warning letters for minor violations during the exam.

Magano mentioned that disciplinary hearings, set to resolve the pending cases, have started. “The remaining cases which are about 1,456 pertain to pure academic dishonesty and that formal hearings in this regard have already commenced on March 25,” he said. The university said it will address about 75 cases per week.

This is the second cheating scandal investigation that is taking place this year. According to Magano, most of the cases were from postgraduate students. He advised students who were undergoing the investigations to register to avoid the possibility of being delayed in registration should they not be found guilty.