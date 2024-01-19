Western Cape achieves 81.5% matric pass rate, highest number of bachelor passes ever

As Grade 12 learners prepare to get their results across the country on Friday, the Western Cape has announced its increased matric pass rate of 81.54%. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said every one of its 50,520 candidates who passed met the requirements to access higher education, with 26,182 candidates (42.2%) qualifying with a bachelors pass to attend university.

This is the highest number of bachelor passes ever. “Our Western Cape candidates achieved the top mathematics pass rate at 75.4%, and the top Physical Sciences pass rate at 82.2%. These are critical subjects for the national and provincial economy, so we are pleased to see improvements in both compared to 2022. “We also have the second highest distinctions rate, with 24,982 subject distinctions being awarded to candidates in the Western Cape. This is an incredible achievement, considering the events of 2023, including a devastating minibus taxi strike and an illegal blockade of learner transport in Khayelitsha, two massive floods, and ongoing crippling load shedding,” the WCED said.

The WCED said its retention rate from Grade 10 to 12 also increased to 69.3%. It was also proud to announce that of the top candidates in the country, six are from the Western Cape. Top candidates in the entire country:

Public schools: Melissa Muller – Rhenish Girls’ High School, Stellenbosch Independent schools: Ethan Myers – Herzlia High School, Vredehoek Top candidate in Quintile 5:

1st place: Melissa Muller – Rhenish Girls’ High School, Stellenbosch 2nd place: Jared Ryan Benn – Wynberg Boys’ High School, Wynberg Top candidate in Mathematics:

1st place: Melissa Muller – Rhenish Girls’ High School, Stellenbosch Top candidate in Physical Science: 1st place: Jared Ryan Benn – Wynberg Boys’ High School, Wynberg

Top candidate in South African Sign Language: 2nd place: Amahle Jemane – De La Bat School, Worcester Top candidate Special Needs Education:

1st place: Samkelo Gumada – Athlone School for the Blind, Bellville 3rd place: Nizibone Victor Mapolisa – Athlone School for the Blind, Bellville “We are especially pleased that our learners with special needs are being recognised for their incredible achievement, as improving access to quality education for learners with special needs is a key priority for our government.

“Congratulations to our #ClassOf2023 for their outstanding results, and for the many hours they dedicated to investing in their own future during their matric year. It has paid off, and we are so very proud of them. Our matric parents rallied around to support our candidates this year, and they share in this achievement! “We also recognise the exceptional efforts of our matric teachers, as they have faced a challenging year standing alongside their learners. Our teachers in the Western Cape are the best of the best, and we wish them all the best in the year ahead,” the department said. Candidates will be able to collect their results from their schools at 11am.