EFF calls off countrywide protests at Clicks stores

Durban - Retail giant, Clicks, has agreed to give bursaries to five black students to pursue qualification in the pharmaceutical industy next year, furthermore, Clicks has also agreed to donating a minimum of 50 000 sanitary pads, santisers and masks to rural and informal settlements. This is according to the Economic Freedom Fighters, following a meeting between the two earlier on Thursday.

The meet comes on the back of protests around the country following a hair advert by Tresemmé which called black women's hair dry, damaged, frizzy and dull.

The EFF's Vuyani Pambo, said both parties agreed that the advert was offensive and racist.

"The EFF made it clear that the days of apologies and sorry are over and that there must be consequences for racism," he said.

He added that Clicks had expressed its remorse to all South Africans, black women, in particular for the advert.