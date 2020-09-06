EFF mobilises members to forcibly shut down Clicks SA stores

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Sunday took to Twitter to mobilise its members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores across the country in a tweet as the store will not be shutting down voluntarily.

“If Clicks does not close, our members in all the branches will shut down all 880 Clicks outlets across the country from Monday 7 September 2020 to Friday, 11 September 2020,” the EFF was quoted as having said in a statement.

The health and beauty retailer triggered the ire of South Africans over images on their website, which most viewed as showing prejudice against natural black hair.

Clicks then issued a public apology after the images sparked outrage on social media. “We would like to issue an unequivocal apology. We have removed the images which go against everything we believe in. We do not condone racism and we are strong advocates of natural hair. We are deeply sorry and will put in place stricter measures on our website,” reads the apology on Clicks’ Twitter thread.

While largely supported the EFF’s move to forcibly shut down Clicks stores has triggered mixed reactions with some saying the EFF is playing judge and jury over the Clicks hair advert and others saying their demands are outrageous.