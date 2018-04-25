



On being told by his mother that he couldn't go to the Indonesian holiday destination, the Sydney boy, who can't be named as he is a minor, did some research online.





He found that he could fly on multiple Australian airlines unaccompanied if he had his passport and student ID. He then booked his tickets and hotel.





After telling his parents that he was off to school, the boy, who was given the pseudonym Drew by a local TV programme, put things in his backpack and rode his scooter to the local train station, from where he arrived at the airport.





He flew to Perth first and then to Denpasar, the capital of Bali. He was asked for identification to prove he was over 12 at the Perth airport, the only time he was quizzed on the getaway.





When checking into the All Seasons hotel in Bali, he told the staff his sister would be coming later.





His mother reported Drew as missing after his school said he was absent. She then rushed to Bali to bring him back.





"Shocked, disgusted, there's no emotion to feel what we felt when we found he left overseas," the mother told Nine Network's A Current Affair programme, telling them that her son doesn't like being told no.





The Australian Federal Police said it will work with the related agencies to review the circumstances and current operating procedures to ensure this type of incident does not occur again, CNN reported.

