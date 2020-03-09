NewsEish
File picture: Pexels
File picture: Pexels

'Ex dumped me next to No Dumping board': Tweeps share 'How I know Ubuntu Is Dead'

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 3h ago

Share this article:

When it comes to sharing experiences, South Africa Twitter is unmatched when it comes to making light of any situation.

This time around the spirit of ubuntu and for those who don't know, ubuntu is as a Nguni term meaning "humanity" which  is often translated as "I am because we are," or "humanity towards others". 

And for the most is it's usually seen as a positive ideology shared by many South Africans, tweeps thought it would be good to have some fun with their various ideas on how they felt that ubuntu is dead. 

Some the funniest statements include "my ex dumped me in a park next to the board that is written 'No Dumping'" and "7-colours on a Sunday is no longer a thing".

See more of the funniest comments below: 

Share this article: