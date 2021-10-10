Is this man wrong for kicking his family out of wedding after they showed up in white as a ’prank’?

We get it. Families can be a handful sometimes and their pranks can be a bit much. But this man got more than he bargained for when all the women in his family decided to show up to his wedding wearing white dresses in a bid to “test“ the bride. In an AITA (that stands for ’Am I the A-hole’) post on Twitter, one man shared his story about how his aunts, women cousins, mom, stepmom, stepsister and grandmother formed a “unit” - that he says is “toxic” - aimed at “testing” the women who want to be part of the family.

“They’d tease and roast every new woman that enters the family by marriage by setting up ’tests’ to see if they deserve to be part of the family. He added that some of these “test“ and roasts would get to the point where it could break confidence and affect self-esteem. “Then after a few months of teasing, they’d announce that they’ve finally welcomed them into the family,” he posted, adding that the newest member would join in on the teasing if a new woman gets introduced.

The man posted that his brother warned him that his women family members intended to wear white to the wedding as an “ultimate test“. When confronted, the family said they would never do such a thing. However, when the big day arrived, all of them showed up wearing white dresses. He asked that they leave, resulting in scenes being made. His aunts and mother refused to leave, prompting him to threaten “harsher action”. They eventually all left. “My cousin blasted me on social media later, saying I excluded all the women from the wedding because my wife was insecure that she couldn’t handle another woman’s presence at the wedding.”