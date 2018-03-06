Bremen, Germany - Germany's oft-crowned bovine beauty queen "Lady Gaga" is going on maternity leave when she gives birth to her eighth calf in the autumn.

Whether Lady Gaga will return to show off her attributes on the "cow-walk" is moot, her owner Henrik Wille said on Wednesday.

It all depends on what kind of shape she is in after her maternity break, according to the 37-year-old farmer from the village of Essen near Cloppenburg in the northern state of Lower Saxony.

"She should step down with a success," he added.

The black and white cow has won one bovine beauty pageant after another since 2013.

She is 11 and a half years old and has produced 100 000 litres of milk so far in her life.

WATCH: Lady Gaga win Germany's Hostein show in 2015

dpa