NewsEish
A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against Covid-19 as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot. Picture: Corinna Kern/Reuters
A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against Covid-19 as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot. Picture: Corinna Kern/Reuters

LOOK: Bar offers Israelis drinks on the house with their vaccine jab

By Reuters Time of article published Feb 19, 2021

Share this article:

Tel Aviv - An Israeli bar doubled as a Covid-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots.

More than 43% percent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the Health Ministry says. But officials worry that turnout may wane and hold back Israeli plans to begin reopening the economy.

With many bars forced to close because of the pandemic, Tel Aviv's Jenia gastropub, in partnership with the municipality, opened its doors to an unusual type of patron: new vaccinees, drawn by the offer of drinks on the house.

The drinks were non-alcoholic, as a medical precaution.

A woman receives a vaccination against Covid-19 as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot. Picture: Corinna Kern/Reuters

"I thought it is a really good opportunity to come and get the vaccine, because I didn't have either the time or the ability to go to other places," said May Perez, among dozens of people who turned up for their first shots.

A man and a medical worker toast drinks at a bar where residents who got a vaccination against Covid-19 received a free drink as part of an initiative by Tel Aviv municipality to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Picture: Corinna Kern/Reuters

Share this article:

Related Articles