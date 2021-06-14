LOOK: Wasabi the Pekingese crowned 'Best in Show' at Westminster Dog Show

Tarrytown, United States - The Westminster Dog Show crowned a Pekingese named Wasabi its "Best in Show" Sunday, in the culmination of a reworked pandemic edition of the competition missing its usual pooch-loving crowds. Normally held in February, the show was delayed and moved from its home in the heart of New York City to a country estate due to Covid-19.

Spectators were kept away and it was the show's first time being held outside Manhattan, but the singular passion of the event, now in its 145th year, was unchanged: dogs. Three-year-old Wasabi was crowned best in show from a pack of seven group winners which also included Mathew, a French bulldog; Connor, an Old English sheepdog; and Striker, a Samoyed. Pekingese "Wasabi" seen during the judging before winning Best in Show at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Picture: Timothy A Clary/AFP Bourbon the whippet came in second.

Speaking a day earlier when Wasabi won the toy group, his owner and handler David Fitzpatrick - who also won "Best in Show" in 2012 - lauded his pooch's "charisma, movement and showmanship." Wasabi the Pekingese, with handler/owner David Fitzpatrick, is seen in the winners circle after winning Best in Show at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/AFP "He's in his prime and he just looks wonderful," he added. The event, an annual celebration of purebred dogs from across the spectrum in size, shape and fur types, brought together over 2,000 candidates from more than 200 breeds.