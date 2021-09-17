LOOK: Woman’s horror on discovering she chewed on rotting human finger in burger

Cape Town – Imagine the horror on suddenly chewing on something unfamiliar while tucking into your favourite burger at a fast-food outlet – only to discover it’s a severed human finger.

Then, while still in shock, observing the outlet carrying on serving customers like nothing had happened after they had been alerted to the gruesome discovery.

This happened to Estefany Benitez at a Hot Burger outlet in Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivia on Sunday. She posted images of the rotting finger on Facebook along with videos of her waiting to speak to a company representative at one of her favourite fast-food chains.

Later, a Hot Burger spokesperson called the matter an ’’unfortunate incident’’ and explained that a worker in the factory where the burger was prepared had lost part of his index finger while preparing the meat. They also claimed that “nothing like this has ever happened to us before”.