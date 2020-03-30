Masechaba Ndlovu lands in hot water again for coronavirus post

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu has landed in hot water again after she shared a video on social media that many people felt was in poor taste.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ndlovu shared a video of father and son Valdo and Lindokuhle sharing the importance of washing your hands along with other precautionary measures during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, in the video, the duo use a stereotypical "Chinese accent" to bring their message across, which was slammed by many social media users as distasteful and racist.

Watch the video:

Following the initial backlash, Ndlovu deleted the post but that has not stopped Twitter users from sharing their disdain for the video.