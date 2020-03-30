Masechaba Ndlovu lands in hot water again for coronavirus post
Department of Sports, Arts and Culture spokesperson Masechaba Ndlovu has landed in hot water again after she shared a video on social media that many people felt was in poor taste.
In a now-deleted tweet, Ndlovu shared a video of father and son Valdo and Lindokuhle sharing the importance of washing your hands along with other precautionary measures during the coronavirus outbreak.
However, in the video, the duo use a stereotypical "Chinese accent" to bring their message across, which was slammed by many social media users as distasteful and racist.
Watch the video:
Following the initial backlash, Ndlovu deleted the post but that has not stopped Twitter users from sharing their disdain for the video.
Masechaba deleted that tweet, whatt was she thinking, for a Minister spokesperson to be seen promoting such content 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TAVylDneI0— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) March 30, 2020
Masechaba Ndlovu undoing the brilliant work done by national communicators throughout this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ovFiJe145R— #StayAtHomeRevolutionary (@LwaziSomya) March 30, 2020
The way government have millions of workshops for teachers why dont they have workshops for #masechaba? I think it would help. pic.twitter.com/WIUigMegiu— Ntombikayise (@ntombiloveym) March 30, 2020
A Minister's spokesperson posting video of people mimicking Chinese people, Masechaba cant seem to get out of trouble 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jQwQQMwJmk— kenz 🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@Bokenza1) March 30, 2020
Masechaba should only be communicating about #CoronaVirusSA in relation to the arts. Explaining in detail the Minister's relief fund for artists, tweet by tweet. Scheduling live Q&As and more. The rest should be at executive comms level, i.e. President or Health department.— Ace Moloi (@Ace_Moloi) March 30, 2020
Mara sesi Masechaba doesn't understand the office she's in yaz. pic.twitter.com/Syir5NTsQ0— nozi (@nozi_othandiwe) March 30, 2020
This is what happens @NathiMthethwaSA when you take the likes of Masechaba and make them Department spokesperson. People who know nothing about ethics or whatsoever as a public servant.— Abuti Mo. (@DrXiga) March 30, 2020
This incident comes after Ndlovu incorrectly stated two weeks ago that the coronavirus death toll in South Africawas 64 when she was actually referring to confirmed positive cases at the time.