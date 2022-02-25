Maybe we should sit this one out? Social media weighs in on why SA shouldn’t get involved in the Russia, Ukraine crisis

Durban - Social media users think South Africa should not get involved in the Russia, Ukraine crisis. Many have commented on how SA failed to protect its own during last year's riots. And now that Russian forces have invaded Ukraine, locals think we are better off minding our own business.

Early on Thursday morning, the world woke up to news that Russian armed forces had invaded Ukraine. So far, hundreds have left their homes out of fear. Others have resorted to lining up outside shops to buy essentials and withdraw cash. The South African government is calling for Russia to withdraw its troops.

Social media commentator and funny woman, Tums - The Narrator "humbly" called on Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Naledi Pandor to go it alone and leave SA out of it. "Granny Pandor, I come to you humble and contrite. Stay out of this one and keep us out of it too. Did you listen to boetie?" she asks and goes on to play a video clip of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We don't have the manpower for this. We are not prepared for such. Gogo Naledi please, and I speak for most South Africans, please go by yourself as an individual and leave us out of it," she said.

Others have also shared their views: I don't get why💁🏽‍♂️ SA somehow Wana get involved in this RUSSIA-PUTIN war, coz if that tank turns to us, we're DEAD.🔥😂#RussiaUkraine — Blatantly Lebogang (@Lee_theGent) February 24, 2022

Which South Africa Naledi is talking about, we being defeated by Russian Bear at tarven now you want their army here — #EFFvsAfriForum (@MakhanyaPBR) February 24, 2022 Which South Africa Is This? Next Time you report these news just name the person, don't involve the rest of us pic.twitter.com/A6GNxcr6UZ — Cartii The Retard (@playboycartii2x) February 25, 2022