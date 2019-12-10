Miss Sweden Lina Ljungberg and Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, have been put in an unfortunate situation by a nasty tweet.

Johannesburg - Through no fault of her own, Miss Sweden was torn to shreds on Twitter in defence of the newly crowned Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi. A curious tweet from a Swedish account sought to compare Tunzi (Miss South Africa 2019) with her Swedish counterpart Lina Ljungberg, who was one of the more than 60 contestants vying for the crown.

Ljungberg had previously entered the Miss International pageant and had been expected to finish in the top five. However she did not make it beyond the top 20.

The tweet from @Damocles_Fr read: “On the left, Miss South Africa elected #MissUniverse2019. On the right, Miss Sweden eliminated to give her the place. Which of the two is the most beautiful without ideology, according to you?” (The tweet was translated by Google.)