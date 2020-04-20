Mzansi fears another 'fellow South Africans' address by President Cyril Ramaphosa





In case you missed it, when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation during the dual telecast and streaming each time he makes an announcement regarding the lockdown it starts off with "fellow South Africans".





This seems to have become a warning sign for Mzansi that bad news is about to follow.

Cape Town - South Africans are currently making their way through the "second season" of the coronavirus lockdown and are stressed about the next presidential address.