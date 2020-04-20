Mzansi fears another 'fellow South Africans' address by President Cyril Ramaphosa
Cape Town - South Africans are currently making their way through the "second season" of the coronavirus lockdown and are stressed about the next presidential address.
In case you missed it, when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation during the dual telecast and streaming each time he makes an announcement regarding the lockdown it starts off with "fellow South Africans".
This seems to have become a warning sign for Mzansi that bad news is about to follow.
On Monday, Twitter decided to turn it into something funny with a meme and a variety of jokes regarding the opening remark as the country enters the "final stretch" of the lockdown which is set to end on April 30.
Dear Fellow South Africans 😂#LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/1fwlviY5rK— Alain (@LYF_GP) April 19, 2020
We’re definitely getting a “Fellow South Africans” end of this week 😂🤞🏽— Refiloe Balite (@Nikiwe_Fee) April 20, 2020
When is "Fellow South Africans" address us about another extension of #LockdownSA again?— SG of RET forces✊✊ (@mduKuPhela) April 20, 2020
New Week...day 25...10 days to go...unless...'Fellow South Africans...' strikes again🤣🤣. Beautiful, Happy Monday to you🌼🦋— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) April 20, 2020
Random tik-toker thanks for making my day with this "Fellow South Africans" video 😂 pic.twitter.com/4HmXIPy8in— Chuck Spadina (@Sorry2This_Man) April 20, 2020
On 30April when Cyril says “my fellow south africans” https://t.co/CiDbl1otM7— MaybeItsQuarantine,MaybeIts (@waybeline) April 20, 2020
#LockdownSA— ❤️care~tea~were❤️ Vundla (@Pretty86569808) April 20, 2020
So one more week left for the president to say "fellow South Africans" 😢 pic.twitter.com/M6pjAz8si5
Laughs in * Fellow South Africans* https://t.co/exbQrJ7uqY— Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) April 19, 2020