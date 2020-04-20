NewsEish
President Cyril Ramaphosa Photo: GCIS

Mzansi fears another 'fellow South Africans' address by President Cyril Ramaphosa

Cape Town - South Africans are currently making their way through the "second season" of the coronavirus lockdown and are stressed about the next presidential address. 

In case you missed it, when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation during the dual telecast and streaming each time he makes an announcement regarding the lockdown it starts off with "fellow South Africans". 

This seems to have become a warning sign for Mzansi that bad news is about to follow. 

On Monday, Twitter decided to turn it into something funny with a meme and a variety of jokes regarding the opening remark as the country enters the "final stretch" of the lockdown which is set to end on April 30. 

