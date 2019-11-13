Springbok Francois “Faf” de Klerk's fellow Rugby World Cup winners Siya Kolisi and Mazakole Mapimpi have answered his call to action to improve their personal “ball skills” when it comes to checking for signs of testicular cancer.
Faf famously greeted Britain's Prince Harry shortly after winning the Rugby World Cup wearing nothing but his patriotic Speedo, a ballsy move if ever there was one.
Using his viral fame for good, the scrumhalf is now collaborating with Cipla South Africa to challenge all men – even the prince himself – to improve their personal “ball skills” when it comes to checking for signs of testicular cancer.
Posting on Instagram, De Klerk poked a bit of fun at himself to raise awareness about this very serious topic, “I’m challenging all South African men to be ballsy and tackle testicular cancer by feeling for any irregular lumps, swelling or pain."
View this post on Instagram
Don’t Faf this one up! Be ballsy enough to check your balls! Testicular cancer is curable if caught and treated in the very early stages! Check out www.fafchallenge.com for some important tip & tricks on how to up your ball skills! I'm now challenging Siya, Jesse, and ALL OF YOU to get into your speedo & post a pic to help spread the word on this important cause!! #fafchallenge #ballskills #strongertogether #cancerawareness #colab @ciplarsa
A post shared by Francois Faf De Klerk (@fafster09) on