Springbok Francois “Faf” de Klerk's fellow Rugby World Cup winners Siya Kolisi and Mazakole Mapimpi have answered his call to action to improve their personal “ball skills” when it comes to checking for signs of testicular cancer.  

Faf famously greeted Britain's Prince Harry shortly after winning the Rugby World Cup wearing nothing but his patriotic Speedo, a ballsy move if ever there was one. 

Using his viral fame for good, the scrumhalf is now collaborating with Cipla South Africa to challenge all men – even the prince himself – to improve their personal “ball skills” when it comes to checking for signs of testicular cancer.  

Posting on Instagram, De Klerk poked a bit of fun at himself to raise awareness about this very serious topic, “I’m challenging all South African men to be ballsy and tackle testicular cancer by feeling for any irregular lumps, swelling or pain."


The challenge has since gone viral on Twitter, with a number of South Africans, retweeting the challenge and taking to social media in support of the Springbok's call to action. His Springbok teammates were also not far behind.








Lucy Balona, spokesperson for the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) adds; “We’re excited to partner on this campaign to help reach men with an important message of early detection and getting educated about their health. We encourage all men to not ‘Faf’ this one up and help raise awareness and fight testicular cancer.”

For important tips on how to up your ball skills, visit  www.fafchallenge.com

