Springbok Francois “Faf” de Klerk's fellow Rugby World Cup winners Siya Kolisi and Mazakole Mapimpi have answered his call to action to improve their personal “ball skills” when it comes to checking for signs of testicular cancer. Faf famously greeted Britain's Prince Harry shortly after winning the Rugby World Cup wearing nothing but his patriotic Speedo, a ballsy move if ever there was one.

Using his viral fame for good, the scrumhalf is now collaborating with Cipla South Africa to challenge all men – even the prince himself – to improve their personal “ball skills” when it comes to checking for signs of testicular cancer.

Posting on Instagram, De Klerk poked a bit of fun at himself to raise awareness about this very serious topic, “I’m challenging all South African men to be ballsy and tackle testicular cancer by feeling for any irregular lumps, swelling or pain."