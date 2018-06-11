Beijing - China's internet community was working hard Tuesday to identify a "Chinese proverb" posted by US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka ahead of her father's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it," Ivanka tweeted Monday in the hours before her father's Singapore meeting with Kim. The 36-year-old identified the quote as a "Chinese Proverb," prompting China's online users to collectively scratch their heads.

“Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.” -Chinese Proverb — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 11, 2018

"[My editor] really can't think of what exactly this proverb is. Please help!" the news account of Sina, the company that operates popular microblogging platform Weibo, posted.

"She must have read it in a fortune cookie from Panda Express," a Weibo user wrote.

Social media users offered similar quotes by Chinese President Xi Jinping - known for trumpeting the value of "practical work" over "empty talk" - while also suggesting fake sayings by famous Chinese author Lu Xun.

Ivanka and her daughter, Arabella, are popular in China after videos of the 6-year-old singing in Mandarin and reciting ancient Chinese poetry have gone viral in the past.

dpa