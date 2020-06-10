Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after coronavirus strips them of income

Moscow - Russian restaurant owners stripped of their income by the coronavirus lockdown are campaigning for their businesses to be allowed to reopen by posting pictures of themselves naked on social media.

Hundreds of bar, restaurant and cafe employees have posted photographs of themselves naked with carefully positioned plates, cups, saucepans, bottles, bar stools and napkin holders.

Their demand is for authorities to allow them to start serving clients as the country gradually eases measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are naked because we are left with nothing," said Arthur Galaychyuk, owner of the Relab Family bar chain in the city of Kazan, whose 20 employees took part in the campaign.

Employees of the Holy Place bar pose for a photo to draw attention to a crisis in the restaurant industry caused by the lockdown measures imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. The banner reads: "Naked restaurants. When is the end?" Picture: HOLYPLACE68 via Reuters

Restaurants in Kazan will be allowed to open their summer terraces on June 11 after more than two months of lockdown.

"We don't want to stage a strip show or to fool around, we only want one thing - to work!" said Pavel, a chef from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, in a post with a group picture of his colleagues wearing only masks and holding kitchenware.

"We don't pose more of a risk then supermarkets, shopping malls, hair salons or public transport," the post said.