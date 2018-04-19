Vienna - Swiss police have caught a speeder who was literally flying through the streets in the town of Koeniz, near Bern, local police confirmed on Friday.

A camera set up to catch speeding cars at a red light shot a photo of a duck that was flapping its wings at 52 kilometres per hour in a 30 kmph zone.

Soon afterwards, the trap again recorded a duck that was likewise ignoring the local speed limit. A police officer told dpa that it was uncertain whether it was a repeat offender or a different speeder.

Meanwhile, the town authority wondered jokingly on Facebook "where the fine for excessively fast flying should be sent?"

