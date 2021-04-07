Too sexy for his shirt: Vladimir Putin named Russia's most handsome man

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria – Russian President Vladimir Putin has been named the country’s hottest person again, according to a survey conducted by Superjob.ru, Times Now reported on Sunday. “Russians still call Vladimir Putin the most attractive famous man in the country. Neither actors nor athletes or other politicians can compete with him today," Superjob.ru was quoted saying. The publication said the survey was conducted by the site between March 22 and April 1 in more than 300 Russian cities. The Moscow Times reported that 18 percent of men and 17 percent of women have voted for Putin as Russia’s most handsome man. According to the report, Putin was the only person on the survey who secured votes in double-digits.

The poll results were published a day after the Russian parliament’s a bill allowing Putin to run for two more terms. Meaning Putin can remain president of Russia until 2036 if he manages to keep his popularity constant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin bathes in an ice-cold water on Epiphany neat St. Nilus Stolobensky Monastery on Lake Seliger in Svetlitsa village. File picture: Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The 68-year-old president has been portrayed as a powerful figure, and to cultivate that image, his office has sent out pictures of him topless and riding a horse in the mountains of Russia, swimming in ice-cold water, playing Karate, among others.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, takes part in an ice hockey match between former NHL stars and officials at the Shayba Arena in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. File picture: Artur Lebedev/AP

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail UK published pictures of what is believed to be Vladimir Putin's over $138bn palace.

The publication described the house as a gigantic surreal of splendour, which swarms over 19 000 square feet, saying its beyond the delusions of grandeur.

The house has a casino, theatre, lap-dancing room and ice hockey rink, allegedly paid for by oligarchs desperate for his patronage, the Daily Mail said in its report.

Related Video:

African News Agency (ANA)