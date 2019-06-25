Johannesburg - A woman who took to Twitter last week in an attempt to sell a “fairly new” baby stroller drew hilarious reactions from social media users.
Thenjiwe Khumalo, or ‘@10GEE_Khumi’ as her Twitter account goes, was attempting to sell her cousin’s baby stroller. What happened next led to the tweet going viral, with social media users astounded by the R12 000 price of the baby stroller.
Twitter users began enquiring about all manner of things about the baby stroller - enquiring if it had air-conditioner, had a service plan, or if it came with the baby as well.
Here are some ‘pertinent questions’ raised by the Twitterati about the baby stroller.
Good Morning tweeps.— Thenjiwe Khumalo (@10GEE_Khumi) June 19, 2019
My cousin is selling her daughter's mima stroller for R12 000. Still fairly new.#GirlTalkZa pic.twitter.com/inhA4NOFPi
Does it drive the baby to work, Thabz wanted to find out.
What’s its mileage? Do you have a full service plan ?— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) June 19, 2019
Does it come with a baby?
R12,000.00??? It better drive the baby to crèche & back pic.twitter.com/NjfwlrtknE— ThabzzZz. (@Gods_Step_Son) June 19, 2019
Specs
Does it come with the child or do I have to have my own??— Ndoni ya Manzi👑 (@Ora_Kganakga) June 19, 2019
Does it come with a/c, e/w, PDC, reverse camera, ABS, EBD,sat/NAV, touch screen radio, cruise control,xenons lights, bee sting Ariel, 19" with Pirelli tyres,heated leather seats,9 airbags,DSG gear box,o - 100 in 4.9 seconds and a chauffeur?😂🤣😂— BigLes (@Lesiba_modipa) June 19, 2019
Extra benefits
Does it come complete with cruise control and parking distance control?— SIMON (@tp_sithole) June 19, 2019
Does it feed the baby? pic.twitter.com/pLUVT4uDWT— Mushona GUY (@that_Mushona) June 19, 2019
Does it come with a nanny pic.twitter.com/Sowl1inkyD— Umalambane - ZN (@UmalambaneZN) June 19, 2019
Others even joked that R12 000 baby strollers were for planned babies.
Does it bath and train the child? pic.twitter.com/2H5eFyirCJ— John Mphatsoe (@JohnMphatsoe) June 19, 2019
“Planned Babies Strollers”— B O I T U M E L O 🧚🏽♀️ (@2umy2ums) June 19, 2019
Stroller vs Car
Do you realize that is a price of two Uno cars?? pic.twitter.com/gZ72MjUZVg— PerfectGentleman🇿🇦~🇲🇼 (@ralphstarvi) June 19, 2019
And finally…
One can get Honda or vw mk2with that money pic.twitter.com/jxY800zR9q— leyton mokgerepi (@imleyton) June 19, 2019
This is the reason why others opt for Kia and others Mercedes Benz, stay in your lane— Koki😍 (@koki_kekana) June 19, 2019