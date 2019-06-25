A twitter user was selling a baby stroller for R12 000.

Johannesburg - A woman who took to Twitter last week in an attempt to sell a “fairly new” baby stroller drew hilarious reactions from social media users. Thenjiwe Khumalo, or ‘@10GEE_Khumi’ as her Twitter account goes, was attempting to sell her cousin’s baby stroller. What happened next led to the tweet going viral, with social media users astounded by the R12 000 price of the baby stroller.

Twitter users began enquiring about all manner of things about the baby stroller - enquiring if it had air-conditioner, had a service plan, or if it came with the baby as well.

Good Morning tweeps.

My cousin is selling her daughter's mima stroller for R12 000. Still fairly new.#GirlTalkZa pic.twitter.com/inhA4NOFPi — Thenjiwe Khumalo (@10GEE_Khumi) June 19, 2019

What’s its mileage? Do you have a full service plan ? — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) June 19, 2019

R12,000.00??? It better drive the baby to crèche & back pic.twitter.com/NjfwlrtknE — ThabzzZz. (@Gods_Step_Son) June 19, 2019

Does it come with the child or do I have to have my own?? — Ndoni ya Manzi👑 (@Ora_Kganakga) June 19, 2019

Does it come with a/c, e/w, PDC, reverse camera, ABS, EBD,sat/NAV, touch screen radio, cruise control,xenons lights, bee sting Ariel, 19" with Pirelli tyres,heated leather seats,9 airbags,DSG gear box,o - 100 in 4.9 seconds and a chauffeur?😂🤣😂 — BigLes (@Lesiba_modipa) June 19, 2019

Does it come complete with cruise control and parking distance control? — SIMON (@tp_sithole) June 19, 2019

Does it feed the baby? pic.twitter.com/pLUVT4uDWT — Mushona GUY (@that_Mushona) June 19, 2019

Does it come with a nanny pic.twitter.com/Sowl1inkyD — Umalambane - ZN (@UmalambaneZN) June 19, 2019

Does it bath and train the child? pic.twitter.com/2H5eFyirCJ — John Mphatsoe (@JohnMphatsoe) June 19, 2019





“Planned Babies Strollers” — B O I T U M E L O 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@2umy2ums) June 19, 2019



