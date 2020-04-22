NewsEish
Volunteers distribute information leaflets on the coronavirus as well as soaps in Itireleng informal settlement in Laudium. Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)
Twitter reacts to Ramaphosa’s 6-month R350 relief grant for the unemployed

 Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night announced that the government would be making a special six-month relief grant of R350 to unemployed South Africans.  

In his address, Ramaphosa said the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant would be capped at R350 per month for six months. 

 “A special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 a month for the next 6 months will be paid to individuals who are currently unemployed and do not receive any other form of social grant or UIF payment,” he announced. 

The president said the Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s Department of Social Development would issue the requirements needed to access and apply for the grant in the coming days. 

But on Wednesday, social media went on overdrive with the “#R350” trend, as some applauded the government, while others decried the need for the assistance and while others who were armed with certificates, believed they deserved to get a bigger social grant than those with only matric. 

Ending his address with a message of hope to South Africans, Ramaphosa said: “Even as we find ourselves at a moment of great peril, even as great sacrifices are demanded, even as we dare not allow our vigilance to waver, we look ahead to a better future. 

“I have faith in the strength and resilience of ordinary South Africans, who have proven time and time again – throughout our history – that they can rise to the challenge. 

“We shall recover. We shall overcome. We shall prosper. May God bless South Africa and protect her people”. 

REACTIONS 

There were those who believed they needed a bigger share of the grant than others.

Others demonstrated how far R350 can go for food. Others were appreciative and told those complaining not to apply for the grant. IOL 

