Twitter reacts to Ramaphosa’s 6-month R350 relief grant for the unemployed

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night announced that the government would be making a special six-month relief grant of R350 to unemployed South Africans. In his address, Ramaphosa said the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant would be capped at R350 per month for six months. “A special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 a month for the next 6 months will be paid to individuals who are currently unemployed and do not receive any other form of social grant or UIF payment,” he announced. The president said the Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s Department of Social Development would issue the requirements needed to access and apply for the grant in the coming days. But on Wednesday, social media went on overdrive with the “#R350” trend, as some applauded the government, while others decried the need for the assistance and while others who were armed with certificates, believed they deserved to get a bigger social grant than those with only matric.

Ending his address with a message of hope to South Africans, Ramaphosa said: “Even as we find ourselves at a moment of great peril, even as great sacrifices are demanded, even as we dare not allow our vigilance to waver, we look ahead to a better future.

“I have faith in the strength and resilience of ordinary South Africans, who have proven time and time again – throughout our history – that they can rise to the challenge.

“We shall recover. We shall overcome. We shall prosper. May God bless South Africa and protect her people”.

REACTIONS

There were those who believed they needed a bigger share of the grant than others.

#R350 - this supposed to be R350 for ppl with matric , R700 with diploma , R1000 with degrees & R1500 for us unemployed with honours, masters etc not just generally we all get R350😴😪😏 — Bonny.R (@Bonny1gp) April 22, 2020

There are people out there who genuinely want an elitist class system on the distribution of government funds?



They want unemployed graduates to get more than those without qualifications?



That's really messed up. #R350 — Jimmy Ramokgopa (@JimmyRamokgopa) April 22, 2020

Namibia is paying their unemployed R750.



We have more more money than them, why #R350? — Tumelo New Africa (@DjNewAfrica) April 22, 2020

Here is what #R350 can do for you, people should stop complaining from a point of privileges.



10kg mealie meal R70

2l cooking oil R35

5kg rice R60

Pocket of Potatoes R35

Crate of eggs R30

2kg sugar R27

2,5 kg Flour R35

2 kg frozen chicken R50

Total R342#cyrilramaphosa — Solomon Harudzibwi (@S_Harudzibwi) April 22, 2020

#R350



If you feel like the R350 is little. Simply don't apply for it niyeke ukusdina, for someone who don't receive a cent every month, this will mean a lot to them. Y'all so spoilt maan🤮 — IG:@tall_nique_ 🎀 (@Tall_NiQue) April 22, 2020

#R350



#R350 thanks and appreciation needs to go to all the tax payers. pic.twitter.com/O5GxO7oHa0 — thobanie dube (@ThobanieDube) April 22, 2020

#R350 #Ramaphosa #day26oflockdown it is enough for you to buy food for a month if you serious about life until everything is back to normal pic.twitter.com/vVw69E3QHV — 💐Jamela®💐 (@CMasiza) April 22, 2020

