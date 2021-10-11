WATCH: Bosnian man builds rotating house after wife complains about boring view

Srbac, Bosnia - Seeking to please his wife who had wished for a more diversified view from their family house, a Bosnian self-taught innovator has built a rotating house, allowing her to watch a rising sun in one moment and passers-by in the next.

"I've got tired of her complaints and frequent refurbishing of our family house and I said: I'll build you a rotating house so you can spin it as you wish," Vojin Kusic, 72, told Reuters, standing in front of his new house that attracts the attention of visitors.

Situated on a fertile plain in northern Bosnia near the town of Srbac, the house spins around a 7-metre axis designed by Kusic, with the view of cornfields and farmland changing to forests and the river at a desired speed.

"The house can make a full circle for 24 hours when it's at the slowest speed, while at the fastest spinning it can make a full circle in 22 seconds," Kusic said.