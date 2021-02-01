WATCH: Giant pandas tumble and slide in snow

Washington - Giant pandas at Washington, D.C.'s Smithsonian National Zoo slipped, tumbled and rolled in the snow on Sunday.

Female panda Mei Xiang and male Tian Tian enjoyed the first snowstorm of the season in a big way. The Zoo's Panda Cam caught the panda pair sliding down hills and raising their arms in excitement.

The pair's cub, five-month-old Xiao Qi Ji, briefly braved the snow but gave the fluffy white precipitation a chilly reception.

Xiao Qi Ji made his debut virtually last Wednesday appearing live on 'Panda Cam' as the zoo is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Zoo's website, the pandas are on loan from the China Wildlife and Conservation Association through 2023.