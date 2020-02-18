Picture: Screengrab

London - His adventures have thrilled global audiences for decades – and now James Bond is putting his stamp on British life. Royal Mail is issuing a set of ten designs to celebrate 007’s films and mark the release in April of the 25th Bond movie No Time To Die. The stamps feature the six 007 actors: Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, George Lazenby, Sean Connery and Roger Moore, whose first Bond film was Live and Let Die in 1973.

Out on March 17, they also show some of the Bond vehicles which, in true secret service style, reveal hidden features under ultra violet light.

James Bond is depicted in the following films: Casino Royale (Daniel Craig, 2006); GoldenEye (Pierce Brosnan, 1995); The Living Daylights (Timothy Dalton, 1987); Live And Let Die (Roger Moore, 1973); On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (George Lazenby, 1969); and Goldfinger (Sean Connery, 1964).

A further four stamps celebrate some of Q Branch’s iconic vehicles and the films they appear in: the Lotus Esprit S1 Submarine from The Spy Who Loved Me (1977); Little Nellie, the autogyro from You Only Live Twice (1967); the Bell-Textron Jet Pack from Thunderball (1965); and the Aston Martin DB5, as seen in Skyfall (2012).