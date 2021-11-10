Elderly Durban woman robbed after her car rolls over her in freak accident

According to Kyle van Reenen, from Emer-G-Med, paramedics responded to the scene in Gordon Road to find the lady in a serious condition.

Durban: An elderly woman was seriously injured after her car rolled over her in a freak accident in Morningside, Durban, on Wednesday.

“Reports from the scene allege she had parked her car and was walking behind it when it rolled back, knocking her over and driving over her.

“It is further alleged that vagrants in the area then robbed the injured female of her belongings prior to emergency services’ arrival on the scene.”

Van Reenen said Advanced life support paramedics used several interventions to stabilise her before she was transported rapidly by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.