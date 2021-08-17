Employee dies after allegedly jumping from balcony during robbery

Durban: A man died after he jumped allegedly from a balcony during an armed robbery on Chris Hani Road in Durban on Monday night. According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged that at around 6.30pm two armed male suspects entered a business premises and held employees up at gunpoint.

“It is further alleged a shoot out ensued between the suspects and the employees. “During the crossfire two employees jumped from the balcony which resulted in one sustaining head injuries and was declared dead on the scene. Another two were rushed to hospital. One sustained a gunshot wound to the hip.” Mbele said the suspects fled the scene and nothing was taken.

Charges of attempted business robbery, attempted murder and an inquest were opened at Greenwood park SAPS. “The matter is still under investigation,” concluded Mbele. Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med paramedics said they were called to the shooting incident.

“On arrival three men were found to have suffered gunshot wounds in an apparent armed robbery incident. “One man was found in a critical condition and was airlifted to a nearby hospital with the assistance of the Netcare 911 Aero-Medical Helicopter. “The second person was found to have suffered moderate injuries and treated and stabilised using advanced life support intervention before being transported to hospital.