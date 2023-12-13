COP28 parties call for tripling of world’s renewable energy capacity by 2030

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai on Wednesday called for the tripling of renewable energy across the globe by 2030 as part of joint efforts to ensure deep and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and keep global temperature increase within 1.5°C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). "The Conference of the Parties … recognises the need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in line with 1.5 °C pathways and calls on Parties to contribute to the following global efforts, in a nationally determined manner, taking into account the Paris Agreement and their different national circumstances, pathways and approaches: tripling renewable energy capacity globally and doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030," participants of the conference said in a final document.

The parties agreed to accelerate efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power and zero-emission energy systems, in particular by "utilising zero- and low-carbon fuels well before or by around mid-century." They also stressed the need for "accelerating and substantially reducing non-carbon-dioxide emissions globally, including in particular methane emissions." In addition, conference participants agreed to accelerate the reduction of emissions from road transport by developing infrastructure and deploying zero- and low-emission vehicles. Moreover, the final document declared the need for "accelerating zero- and low-emission technologies, including, inter alia, renewables, nuclear, abatement and removal technologies such as carbon capture and utilisation and storage, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors, and low-carbon hydrogen production."