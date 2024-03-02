Eskom activates alternative 132kV power line for Central Karoo contingency

Eskom Distribution in the Western Cape has announced that they have successful constructed and activated the alternative 132kV power line. The power line will acts as a contingency to people in the Central Karoo and allow for seamless re-routing of electricity when necessary.

Eskom said that the power line which was activated at 23:40 on February 29, will supply uninterrupted power supply to the towns of Sutherland, Roggeveld, Laingsburg, Ladismith, Leeu Gamka, Swartberg, Merweville, Matjiesfontein, Prince Albert, Fraserburg, and surrounding areas. Mbulelo Yedwa, General Manager, Cape Coastal Cluster, Eskom said: "Our primary goal is to maintain a reliable and resilient electrical network that meets the needs of our community.“ "The activation of the 132kV temporary bypass reaffirms our dedication to ensuring uninterrupted power supply, especially during critical maintenance and adverse weather patterns like recently," Yedwa said.

Eskom implemented this contingency plan following a severe storm on the night of February 3, which resulted widespread damage to critical infrastructure, as well as large-scale power outage for around two weeks. While electricity was restored to all of the affected areas by 15 February 2024, Eskom designed a plan to mitigate the impact of such incidents in the future. According to Eskom, the process of activating the power line involved rigorous testing, inspection, and adherence to standards that would ensure the safety and effectiveness of the contingency measures.