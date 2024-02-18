Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday

Power utility, Eskom announced it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday. This is after it suspended day-time load shedding.

Stage 2 will be implemented until 5am on Monday, thereafter it will be suspended until 4pm on Monday. Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said this pattern of load shedding will be in effect until further notice. “Stage 2 load shedding will then be implemented again from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday,” Mokwena said.

“This alternating pattern of suspending load shedding from 5am until 4pm and Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated daily until further notice.” She said will generation capacity has been sustained there is a need to replenish the emergency reserves for the upcoming week and due to this, it necessitates an increase in the stage of load shedding. “Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should it be required. Unplanned outages have further reduced to 13,350MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 8,476MW,” Mokwena said.

The power utility said its general managers at power stations and teams will continue to work diligently to ensure that additional generating capacity is recovered by bringing units on unplanned outages and planned maintenance back to service. “A total of 3,300MW of generating capacity is anticipated to be returned to service by Monday,” Mokwena said. “Eskom’s evening peak demand tonight is 24,979MW. We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm or when the load is limited,” she said.