Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding until 4pm, followed by various other stages

Power utility Eskom announced the nation will remain on Stage 3 load shedding until 4pm on Thursday; thereafter, various stages of load shedding will be implemented until Sunday. Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said this was due to improved generation capacity and emergency reserves.

Stage 3 load shedding was implemented at 10am on Thursday until 4pm. “Thereafter, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 8pm [on Thursday], followed by Stage 5 load shedding until 5am on Friday. The higher stages of load shedding will be implemented from 8pm until 5am daily to manage the emergency reserves,” Mokwena said. Eskom released the load shedding schedule until Sunday. Picture: Eskom/ Screenshot She said the power utility will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should they be required.

Unplanned outages have reduced the generating capacity to 13,513 MW, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6,596 MW. In the past 24 hours, 800 MW have been returned to service, and approximately 3,700 MW of generating capacity is anticipated to return to service by Sunday evening. “Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that these additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible. “Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 28,128 MW. We appeal to the members of the public to use electricity sparingly and efficiently from 5pm to 9pm to reduce the high demand,” Mokwena said.