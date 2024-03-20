Launch of online solar PV authorisation portal to drastically reduce turnaround times

In a bid to keep pace with the exponential growth of solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the city, the City of Cape Town has rolled out an innovative online portal for solar PV authorisation. This pioneering initiative aims to streamline the approval process, significantly reducing turnaround times and ensuring the safety and reliability of solar installations.

The surge in solar PV installations has been remarkable, driven by both environmental consciousness and the desire for energy independence due to ongoing load-shedding. However, according to the City of Cape Town, the rapid proliferation of PV systems has also raised concerns about safety and compliance. Unauthorised or substandard installations pose significant risks, including fires and power outages, jeopardising both residents and front-line electrical workers. Acknowledging the pressing need for a more efficient authorisation process, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Councillor Beverley van Reenen, expressed pride in the City's proactive efforts to address the challenges posed by the solar PV boom.

The newly launched online portal, accessible through the City's eServices platform, is poised to revolutionise the authorisation process, offering residents and service providers a faster and more user-friendly experience. "Thanks to the tireless efforts of City teams, our customers can now benefit from an online portal designed to expedite the authorisation process," Councillor van Reenen remarked. "By automating certain types of applications, such as small residential solar PV and battery systems, the new Energy Services Application promises to significantly reduce turnaround times." With over 5,000 solar PV systems already authorised to date, representing a total capacity of 126 MVA, the City is poised to meet the growing demand for clean energy solutions while upholding stringent safety standards.