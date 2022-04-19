Enraged man ’looking for his girlfriend’ kills innocent two-year-old girl

Pretoria – Police at Mogwase, in North West province have arrested a 25-year-old man for the alleged murder of a two-year-old baby girl at Lerome East village outside Rustenburg. North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the incident happened on Saturday, when the 25-year-old man demanded to see his girlfriend.

“According to information at our disposal, the little girl was with her father when the man forcefully gained entrance into a shack and demanded to see his girlfriend who used to stay in the same shack. He was told by the baby’s father that he did not know the woman. “It was at that stage that the man allegedly attacked the baby’s father who was forced to go outside. He (the father) came back moments later and found that the door was locked,” Funani said. Subsequently, Funani said the desperate father and neighbours broke down the door and found the baby lying on the bed with head injuries.

“The suspect was allegedly assaulted by members of the community. Subsequent to summoning of the police and paramedics, the baby was taken to hospital where she was certified dead on arrival. “The suspect, who sustained serious injuries, was also taken to hospital and is expected to appear in Mogwase Magistrate’s Court soon after being discharged,” Funani said. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has condemned the incident, describing it as “appalling”.

