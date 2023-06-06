200 South African firefighters to quell Canadian wildfires

The South African Department Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) will use its "Working on Fire" initiative to send a fifth team of firefighters and management to the Canadian province of Alberta to help contain and drive back raging wildfires sweeping across the region. Minister Barbara Creecy conveyed the firefighters her "best wishes" and hoped that they will "fly the South African flag high" while sharing experience and fostering relationships with colleagues from other Canadian provinces to "save lives, homes, businesses, and large swaths of vegetation."

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) requested immediate assistance in accordance with the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Canada and South Africa. This season, Alberta has already seen over 550 wildfires, causing substantial damage to property and infrastructure and displacing thousands of people. In numerous regions, evacuation orders have been issued. The MOU, signed in 2019, enables for the exchange of wildland fire control resources between South Africa and Canada, according to a DFFE news statement. It was put in place after two previous deployments to Canada to suppress wildfires in Alberta and Manitoba.

On Saturday, June 3, the first deployment of 200 firefighters and 15 managers took off from Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on a rented aircraft bound for Canada. The crew will aid firemen in Canada for 35 days during the mission. This week, a second squad of 200 firefighters and 13 managers will join the crew in Alberta. Pump trained firefighters with a valid Yellow Card, more than three years of practical firefighting experience, and physical fitness compose the 2023 Canadian deployment squad.

A number of team members have prior foreign firefighting experience, which adds to their competence in dealing with complicated fire scenarios. "We are proud that South Africa is once again able to assist Canadian firefighting teams in their battle to put out wildfires. "These firefighters' extensive experience and training will significantly improve efforts to effectively suppress and manage wildfires in Alberta," concluded Creecy.