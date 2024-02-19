24-hour water shutdown to impact Durban north

Residents in Durban north will have to brace for a planned 24-hour water shutdown as the eThekwini Municipality moves to address persistent service interruptions. Scheduled to commence on Tuesday, February 20, at 5pm, the shutdown is slated for completion by Wednesday, February 21, at 5pm.

The municipality disclosed that the shutdown was necessitated by essential maintenance work, including the installation of new valves and repairs to rectify a prolonged outage affecting the north. The affected pipeline, responsible for transporting water from the Durban Heights Treatment Works, requires modifications to enhance its functionality. The City stated that while substantial progress has been made in addressing leaks and replacing air valves along various pipeline segments, the remaining valve modifications necessitate a comprehensive shutdown.

As a result, residents in the affected areas are advised to prepare for disruptions to their water supply during the designated period. During peak periods on Wednesday, the municipality intends to open reservoirs to supplement water availability. However, the adequacy of the supply will be contingent upon consumption patterns during this period. Additionally, water tankers will be deployed to cater to affected communities and alleviate the inconvenience caused by the shutdown.

The affected areas include: – Phoenix – Sea Cow Lake

– Avoca Hills – Amaoti – Newlands East

– KwaMashu – Ntuzuma – Durban north

– Umhlanga The announcement of the water shutdown comes amidst ongoing service delivery challenges in the region, with residents expressing frustration over recurring interruptions despite regular payments. In January, Phoenix residents staged protests, calling for accountability and improved service delivery from municipal authorities.