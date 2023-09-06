Agri SA calls for assistance as veld fires threaten food security

Ongoing fire outbreaks in the Free State, North West and Northern Cape provinces have the federation of agricultural organisations, Agri SA, concerned about food security in South Africa. In a statement released on Wednesday, the organisation said the fires have affected over 400,000 hectares and resulted in the loss of grazing and various livestock such as sheep, cattle and wildlife that were either burnt to death or had to be euthanised.

Agri SA chief executive officer, Christo van der Rheede said that veld fires can cause extensive damage that destroys vegetation, harms animals, and threatens communities and food security. “In response to the destruction of vegetation, emergency response efforts are needed to assist farmers with feed. However, the impact of veld fires can be felt long after the fire has been extinguished,” he said. Van der Rheede said that the damage to soil health, the disruption of ecosystems, and the alteration of natural fire patterns can also have long-lasting consequences.

“The recovery process is largely dependent on rainfall. Adequate rainfall is crucial for regenerating vegetation, restoring soil fertility, and replenishing water sources. With sufficient rain, the recovery process can be significantly expedited,” Van der Rheede said. He said Agri SA’s Disaster Relief Foundation is donating funds to the Free State Agriculture and Agri North West to assist in the relief effort for the agricultural sector. Van der Rheede said they are also calling on members of the public to assist in an effort to galvanise resources for the devastated communities.

“These devastating fires have hit the agricultural sector at a time when farmers already face immense challenges, including load shedding, deteriorating infrastructure, rising labour and input costs, and threats to their rural safety. “As a result of all these challenges, farmers are currently liable for an estimated R205 billion in debt – a high burden that renders those affected by the fires unable to absorb this latest tragedy. For our nation’s food security, this should concern us all,” he said. He said the organisation will continue to make every effort to assist the farmers affected to recover, but at the time, it is appealing to the public to assist in providing relief to these communities that guarantee food security.

“The funds raised will be utilised for the procurement of stock feed and transportation expenses. Every donation, no matter how small, can have a significant impact on the livelihoods of the farmers and farmworkers who have been affected by the destructive fires,” Van der Rheede said. Donors who contribute to this cause are eligible for a section 18(A) certificate. To make donations:

Agri SA ABSA Account: Cheque Account number: 4068540775