Buffelsdraai Reforestation Project named finalist in AIPH World Green City Awards

eThekwini's Buffelsdraai Reforestation Project has been selected as a finalist in the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) World Green City Awards, which highlights the project's commitment to innovative nature-based solutions in urban development. There are a total of 21 finalists comprising the three of the highest-scoring entries in seven categories. The Buffelsdraai Reforestation Project has been selected as a finalist in the “Living Green for Biodiversity and Urban Ecosystem Restoration” category.

The Pretoria East Urban Biosphere Reserve has also been selected as a finalist in the same category. Kenya’s Mandera Municipality Greening Program is the only other African project to be selected as one of the 21 finalists. The Pretoria East Urban Biosphere Reserve is an innovative initiative focused on addressing urban challenges while promoting sustainability and biodiversity conservation within the City of Tshwane. It aims to restore natural areas, implement sustainable infrastructure, and improve liveability.

Through citizen science participation and biodiversity observations, it seeks to achieve measurable outcomes in biodiversity restoration and urban development. eThekwini Municipality explained that the Buffelsdraai Community Reforestation Project, which was established in 2008, “serves a dual purpose: to create a buffer zone around the Buffelsdraai Landfill site and local communities, and to offset carbon emissions associated with major events like the 2010 FIFA World Cup.” Through the planting of indigenous trees based on the Wildlands Trust's Indigenous Trees for Life Programme, the project aims to offset 42,214 tons of carbon over a 20-year period.

Since its inception, the project has made significant strides in community upliftment, creating opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. With 540 'Tree-preneurs' registered and 247 jobs generated for unemployed members of surrounding communities, the project has been instrumental in alleviating poverty and fostering economic resilience. The planting of indigenous trees and shrubs has not only contributed to carbon emission offset, but has also enhanced biodiversity and ecosystems. By restoring natural 'carbon sinks' and protecting local flora and fauna, the project uses a holistic approach to environmental stewardship.

“Socio-economic benefits are not the project’s only impressive achievement of the project. “Planting of local indigenous trees, shrubs, and other forest plants in mixed stands has ensured a carbon emission offset, as well as biodiversity protection and improved ecosystem services,” AIPH said on its website. The AIPH World Green City Awards recognise cities that prioritise plants and nature in their urban landscapes, promoting greater inclusion of greenery and natural elements.